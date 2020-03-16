The YMCA of Northwest North Carolina will close all facilities, effective today through at least the end of business March 29.
This includes the YMCA in Statesville.
“As we navigate these challenges ahead, please know that we never make a decision to close Y facilities in haste,” said Stan Law, president and chief executive officer of the YMCA of Northwest North Carolina.
“The health, safety, and well-being of our members, program participants and staff is of the utmost importance in these unprecedented and ever changing circumstances.
“And in an effort to help slow the spread of the coronavirus, we feel this is the most socially responsible decision to make for our communities and our neighbors.”
Law states in a news release that the YMCA will work closely with local officials, emergency agencies, school systems and health care organizations to support the community.
“These are unprecedented times and we are in uncharted waters,” said Law.
“We are working with local officials to see how the Y can be a resource to those that need it most. It is also our intention to resume all normal in-branch YMCA of Northwest North Carolina operations as soon as it is safe for our members, staff, and program participants.
“We know how much our YMCA and the membership and programs we deliver mean to our members and program participants, and how important they are to overall community health.
“In the meantime, we look forward to offering some virtual wellness options, as well as some activities to do with your children and as a family.”
Visit ymcanwnc.org/keepingyouhealthy for more information.
