Iredell County appraisal staff will be visiting properties for field audit reviews

Iredell County’s countywide property reappraisal was effective Jan. 1, 2019. In the year following a countywide reappraisal, the North Carolina Department of Revenue requires the tax assessor to randomly select 1% of improved properties for field audit reviews.
The Iredell County Appraisal staff will be visiting the selected properties in the coming weeks. They will verify exterior dimensions and property attributes.
While the appraisers may have questions about the interior of the property, they have no need to request entry to the interior of the property.
The appraisal staff will drive Iredell County vehicles and have proper identification.
Appraisers will follow all safety protocols, including wearing a mask or maintaining six feet distancing when outside their vehicles.
These are state-mandated field audit reviews.
If you have questions contact Fran Elliott, assistant assessor at 704-878-5368.