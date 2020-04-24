With Gov. Roy Cooper shutting down schools for the remainder of this year, Iredell-Statesville Schools has announced plans for graduations. The system has moved those to Saturday, Aug. 1.
“In a student’s life, senior year is so important and is filled with memories and traditions,” the school system states in a news release. “This last month has been difficult as many cherished events have been cancelled or delayed. One thing that has not changed at all is our devotion to our Class of 2020 and our desire to honor these milestones and traditions.
“One of these cherished memories is graduation. The graduation ceremony is important. Hearing your name called out and accepting your diploma as you walk across the stage is something that students look forward to for years.”
Iredell-Statesville Schools graduation ceremonies have been moved to Saturday, Aug. 1 for six high schools in the system.
Lake Norman, North Iredell, Statesvile, South Iredell, West Iredell and Pressly high schools will all participate in the day of graduation.
The three Early Colleges are waiting to hear from Mitchell Community College (MCC) regarding a graduation ceremony date. I-SS officials said they will release those dates as soon as they are confirmed by Mitchell.
Students who are graduating from the Career Academy and Technical School (iAcademy) will hold a modified graduation ceremony. They will do so with added social distancing in place. The number of students graduating from the iAcademy is small enough that Principal Larry Rogers feels he can plan the graduation appropriately with proper social distancing in place, the release states.
All Iredell-Statesville School high schools will hold a virtual video tribute for 2020 graduates on the originally scheduled graduation date. Students will receive specifics from their principal for the virtual video tribute.
