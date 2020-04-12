Members of the Iredell-Statesville Schools administration donned their Easter costumes and delivered a treat to some I-SS essential workers in the district earlier this week.
Pressly principal Mark Grega delivered in style on his Harley-Davidson.
In addition to the hundreds of classroom teachers who continue to teach students remotely, I-SS has approximately 400 employees who are reporting to work every day to serve the young people of Iredell County. The Iredell-Statesville Schools are serving an average of 10,000 meals each day during the COVID crisis.
So far, the I-SS School Nutrition Department has delivered approximately 180,000 meals in the last several weeks. Additionally, they were to hand out 30,000 food kits Thursday for the long holiday weekend.
Families were picking up meals at one of 15 nutrition hubs across the district. For families that were unable to pick meals up, I-SS bus drivers were delivering them to homes using I-SS yellow school buses.
“Our employees’ dedication is very much appreciated and certainly doesn’t go unnoticed,” stated Iredell-Statesville spokesperson Dr. Boen Nutting. “On behalf of the I-SS district and families across the county, we extend a grateful thank you. We wish our I-SS family a Happy Easter holiday and hope they enjoy their much needed days off to celebrate and be with their families.”
