Logan’s Roadhouse in Statesville and the Scotts Elementary Teacher Parent Association handed out treats and a lunch bag to teachers in the restaurant’s parking lot Tuesday.
To maintain social distancing amid the COVID-19 pandemic, teachers drove their cars through the parking lot and received their gifts through their car window as parents and students showed appreciation through kind words and handmade signs.
“I think we’ve all learned how valuable a good teacher is,” said Logan’s general manager Rob Hayes. “It’s the least we could do.”
Logan’s held a parade for Celeste Henkel Elementary School May 4.
When Scotts Elemen-
tary TPA president Amy Murphy heard about this, she wanted to do the same for Scotts Elementary teachers.
“We wanted to honor teachers for remote teaching,” Murphy said. “They really miss being in their classrooms.”
Scotts Elementary TPA treasurer Henriette Harrelson said the parade was important in reconnecting teachers and students.
“It really connects them back to the students,” Harrelson said. “There’s really a disconnect with remote teaching.”
Murphy said that 28 of the roughly 35 teachers at Scotts Elementary drove through the parade.
Veronica Neufeld, a third-grade teacher at Scotts Elementary, drove her car through and then parked to join students, at a distance, in greeting the rest of the teachers.
“Just seeing their smiles and faces,” Neufeld said. “It feels like a family reunion.”
Scotts Elementary Principal LeAnne Hall joined students at Logan’s in greeting teachers Tuesday.
She said the show of appreciation meant a lot to teachers especially during an unprecedented situation surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic.
“Especially now, teachers have felt so disconnected,” Hall said. “This makes a lot of difference for teachers.”
Hall said that teachers are ready for the unforeseen in the upcoming school year when another shutdown may occur again.
She said Iredell-Statesville Schools has adapted well to the remote teaching and is perfecting the existing system in place for future use.
“We’re ready for it,” Hall said.
Hayes said that Logan’s holds teacher appreciation events every year and that he was glad they could still do it in person even in the midst of a pandemic and social distancing restrictions.
“It doesn’t mean we can’t stop being human,” Hayes said.
