Mooresville Graded School District students will return to class Aug. 17, experience five state-mandated virtual learning days Oct. 12-16 and end the upcoming school year May 27.
The MGSD Board of Education unanimously approved this revised calendar, known as “Option A” for the 2020-21 academic year during a virtual meeting Wednesday after being forced to change its initial approved calendar with a start date of Aug. 4 to accommodate new, COVID-19-related requirements.
The requirements were mandated by the North Carolina General Assembly in recently passed pandemic legislation.
The board had been set to approve a slightly different calendar earlier this month in response to the pandemic legislation but removed the item from the meeting agenda May 12 after school officials decided to obtain more information from state and local education stakeholders and learn preferences from MGSD parents and employees.
The district then developed two proposed revised calendars, Option A and Option B, and on May 20, a survey was emailed to parents and employees asking which calendar they preferred. Nearly identical, the two draft proposals each began with the first day of class Aug. 17 and the last day of class May 27.
Option A, however, designated the entire school week of Oct. 12-16 — what was considered fall break in the calendar approved by the board in December before the pandemic began — as required remote learning days. Option B designated Oct. 12-14 and Feb. 8-9 as remote-learning days. Option A also designated Feb. 8 as no school for students.
Holiday breaks were otherwise the same in both Option A and Option B, with the Thanksgiving holiday break beginning Nov. 25 and winter break lasting Dec. 21 to Jan. 5. Both calendar options ended the first semester before winter break.
The 1,301 parents and MGSD employees who responded to the survey had one clear preference, Chief Operations Officer Michael Royal told Superintendent Stephen Mauney and board members Roger Hyatt, Debbie Marsh, Greg Whitfield, Kerry Pennell and Leon Pridgen during the virtual meeting.
“Overwhelmingly, the votes came back in favor of Calendar A,” said Royal adding those who responded to the survey preferred having the remote learning days built into the week that was initially designated as fall break.
MGSD is still developing those plans for remote learning in the fall, Royal said.
Mauney said school leaders would be mindful of making October’s remote learning flexible and anticipated teachers could be able to provide lessons in advance so students or parents who already have vacations planned would still be able to complete schoolwork.
Mauney also said Option A accounts for two major concerns the district heard in response to its initial draft calendar created when the pandemic legislation first came out — the district’s removal of fall break Oct. 12-15 and students not beginning winter break until Dec. 23.
The board then unanimously approved the calendar change or Option A.
