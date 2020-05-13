As the 2019-20 Mooresville Graded School District academic year comes to an end, it is yet unknown what classes may look like in the fall or what precautions the district may take to help stop the spread of COVID-19.
District officials will look for guidance from school stakeholders, various task forces at the North Carolina Department of Public Instruction, the North Carolina School Superintendents Association, the North Carolina Association of School Administrators and Gov. Roy Cooper’s Office on how to safely conduct classes when school resumes Aug. 17, said Superintendent Stephen Mauney during a MGSD Board of Education virtual meeting Tuesday.
The future of school sports, the continuation of virtual learning from home and precautions like social distancing and taking students’ and faculty members’ temperatures before entering school buildings are all topics to be discussed, Mauney said.
State education officials have focused on completing the 2019-20 school year and have just begun to hold conversations about what school in the fall may look like, Mauney said. “By early, mid-June we should have some fairly good guidance on what August is going to look like,” Mauney said.
While answers are yet unknown, Mauney said he is in constant communication with elected officials and state educational leaders who all help make decisions about public education.
The coronavirus crisis has already caused the North Carolina General Assembly to pass legislation pushing back the start date of all public schools to Aug. 17. MGSD schools had been set to open Aug. 4.
Students have been using their school-issued devices to partake in virtual learning since March 23 after Cooper issued an executive mandate closing public schools during the pandemic.
The MGSD Board of Education was prepared to approve a revised 2020-21 academic calendar Tuesday in response to the legislation but voted to remove it from the agenda after Mauney said he wanted to re-examine it.
“I made this request for the reason that the new calendar legislation is quite complicated and there are still numerous questions related to its interpretation,” said Mauney.
Two things are certain about the revised 2020-21 calendar, Mauney said. MGSD classes will begin Aug. 17 and will end no later than June 11 2021, he said. District officials will look at keeping at least part of fall break, currently scheduled for Oct. 12-16. The five-day fall break was eliminated in the revised calendar causing potential vacation headaches for families who had already made plans. MGSD would be flexible with families who have already made vacation plans based on that time off from school, Mauney said.
Mauney called this school year’s 2019-20 calendar, the first in many years to begin in early August and end in late May, “extremely successful” and said school officials will continue to press for local control of its school calendar.
Mauney said he anticipates the board of education voting on an updated 2020-21 academic calendar in the next couple of weeks.
Board members had several coronavirus-related questions for Mauney.
School Board Member Debbie Marsh asked how the district will handle social distancing if classes were to resume in the fall with those requirements. Board Member Kerry Pennell asked if the district would continue to offer virtual learning in the fall if there were some parents uncomfortable with sending students back to class. Marsh said parents of medically-fragile children may also be reluctant to send them back to school.
Board Member Greg Whitfield asked if district officials had explored performing temperature checks for teachers and students. Mauney said temperature checks would be challenging, especially at Mooresville High School where there are many points of entry, but said district officials will look to the state for guidance on all requirements.
“Unfortunately, we don’t have a lot of answers at this point to those questions but that does not mean that those questions are not legitimate ones and very important ones to our students and our families and our community,” Mauney said.
In other business, the board of education approved the appointment of Leigh Whitfield to a four-year term to the Mitchell Community College Board of Trustees. Whitfield recused himself from the vote because he is married to Leigh Whitfield. Her new term begins July 1, 2020 and ends June 30, 2024, Mauney said.
The board of education also approved the district’s supplemental tax rate which will remain at 18.5 cents per $100 assessment.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.