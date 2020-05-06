The Mooresville Graded School District announced Wednesday that it is proposing an altered schedule for the 2020-21 school year.
According to the proposal, for the upcoming school year, the first day of school will be Aug. 17 and the last day of school will be May 27, 2021.
Other changes would include the absence of a fall break and the inclusion of a remote learning day on Sept. 28.
Here is a look at the rest of the proposal details:
Winter break will start on Dec. 23 and end on Jan. 5.
Despite having no fall break, students will not have class on Sept. 7 and Oct. 16.
“We want to apologize for any inconvenience this change will cause your family plans for next year and we understand that removing our Fall break is a major change,” an MGSD Facebook post read.
“We believe our current calendar was created in the best interest of our students and families, and regret that the proposed revisions have to be made due to the legislative changes. We will continue to stress to our elected officials in the General Assembly the importance of school calendars being a matter of local control.”
The calendar will be presented to the Board of Education for approval on May 12.
