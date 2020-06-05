GREENSBORO — The long bicycle ride is over, all 460 laps around campus complete with a day to spare.
Northern Guilford high school principal Janiese McKenzie finished her ride in the warm sunshine of Thursday afternoon — 345 miles in all, one for each senior in Northern’s Class of 2020.
McKenzie rode her Specialized Allez road bike with the Terry Butterfly Ti saddle every day, rain or shine, in the weeks since Guilford County Schools’ buildings closed to students March 16 because of the coronavirus pandemic.
She rode for her kids, every single one of them on an alphabetical list starting with Sidney Adam and ending Thursday with Alexandria Zielinski.
“She’s going to be a nurse someday,” McKenzie said as her eyes, hidden behind wraparound sunglasses, found Zielinski’s name scrawled on a card attached to the bike’s handlebars.
There’s a sense of satisfaction in finishing the ride, McKenize said, but it’s more than that.
“It was the finality of knowing that every kid had a lap, every kid had their name called,” McKenzie said. “I thought about them, all 345 of them, one at a time, during these weeks. And then at the end, in my mind, all 345 kind of come rushing up together. It was emotional. And with the emotions right now in our community and in our society, I pray that they’re all going to be safe and have really bright futures.”
McKenzie dedicated each mile to a child, thinking exclusively of that boy or girl during that mile. It was therapy for a principal trapped in an eerie, empty building.
“At first, 345 miles around this campus seemed really daunting,” she said. “But it’s like I tell my kids: You take things in small chunks. How do you eat an elephant? One bite at a time. That’s what I always tell them when they’re feeling overwhelmed. And that’s how I had to approach this, one lap at a time.”
There are school functions ahead. Drive-thru ceremonies to pick up medals and cords and award certificates. Every Northern senior will get a “love note” written by one of their teachers. Next Wednesday and Thursday the school will host drive-thru recognition, so seniors can pick up diploma covers and take a picture with McKenzie.
She’ll ask each to autograph the purple T-shirt with the Nighthawks emblem she wore on the last day of the long ride.
Many turned out at some point during the daily rides to watch. The ride itself became a symbol of perseverance.
“It’s a community thing,” McKenzie said. “Everybody feels for these seniors. Everybody.”
