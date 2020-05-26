CATAWBA — Quintin Knight, 27, is a teacher’s assistant at Catawba Rosenwald Education Center and drives a school bus for the Catawba County School district.
“I’ve always wanted to be a teacher,” Knight said. “When Catawba Rosenwald started, I volunteered there when I was in high school.”
Catawba Rosenwald Education Center serves as the alternative campus for students in grades 7-12, according to the school’s website.
“It has its rough days for sure, but I absolutely love it and can’t imagine being anywhere else really,” Knight said.
“It’s a very small school so you get to build that one-on-one relationship with the kids.”
Knight will take a full-time teaching position at Catawba Rosenwald starting in the 2020 school year.
Knight said he helped to start an annual field day and a Christmas dinner at the school. “It’s a lot of fun, and the kids appreciate it more at the time because it’s things they’ve never had. It makes me smile to see how happy they are.”
Knight gets up at 4 a.m. to drive the bus. “You have a lot of good times on the bus. You see a lot of interesting things.”
“Not many people can say they’ve almost run over a cow with a school bus,” Knight said. The cow encounter was about five years ago. “We came around the corner and there was the cow in the middle of the road,” he said. “I slammed on the brakes.”
Knight said he called the police and he could tell they didn’t believe him. He turned the bus around and continued on when he found another large cow in his way. “It was angry and trying to charge the bus,” Knight said. “So I called the police back and said, ‘There’s another cow!” Knight said the woman on the phone finally started to believe him and sent someone out to remove the cow.
Knight said burgers were on the menu for lunch that day. His students joked that he must have run over the cow since they were having burgers. “I said, ‘Listen. I don’t need your sass. It was stressful enough,” he laughed.
Knight said he is used to seeing cows each day. “My neighbors are dead people and cows,” he said. Knight lives next to a cemetery. “For me seeing a cow strolling through a cemetery is nothing new,” he said.
Knight said although he will be taking on a full-time teaching position, he hopes to still have time to drive the school bus.
“The bus is just a good place to get to know the kids really well,” Knight said. “They can be themselves and not have to be at school.”
Knight said he grew up in the Town of Catawba and now volunteers with Vertical Socket, a group that helps students in Catawba County find internships and apprenticeships. Vertical Socket also teaches life skills and prompts participants to do volunteer work.
“It teaches kids that you’ve got to give back to where you live,” Knight said. “You can’t just focus on yourself.”
What motivates you?
Making people smile and teaching them new things that they wanted to learn greatly encourages me to keep going.
What is something you would change about your life?
The only thing I would change is that bus drivers did not have to wake up at 4 A.M.
What is the best advice you have received? Who gave the advice?
The best advice I have ever received is: “You got this!” I received this advice from my first principal Mr. Tim Conaway, who not only taught me what it means to be a teacher, but to also trust myself, and that when you have the best interest of the students at heart, it will all come together.
How do you wish to be remembered?
I only hope to be remembered as a teacher who cares about their students and would do anything to help them.
