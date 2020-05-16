In this April 24, 2015, file photo, Fred Willard arrives at the 2015 Daytime Creative Arts Emmy Awards at The Universal Hilton, in Universal City, Calif. Willard, the comedic actor whose improv style kept him relevant for more than 50 years in films like “This Is Spinal Tap,” “Best In Show” and “Anchorman,” has died at age 86. Willard’s daughter, Hope Mulbarger, said in a statement Saturday, May 16, 2020, that her father died peacefully Friday night.