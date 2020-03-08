The Thumbpickers North Carolina/Iredell Musical Heritage Weekend was held at the Statesville Historical Collection in downtown this weekend.
Thumbpicking is a thumb-and-finger style of guitar playing, and one of the ambassadors of this style is Iredell County native Clay Lunsford, seen playing with the group.
Statesville has been holding such gatherings for about two decades. This was the first year at this particular location.
Some of the entertainers scheduled to perform and take part in the workshops were Lunsford, Wayne Henderson, David Johnson, Kent Dowell, Jason Lamberth and Matthew Weaver.
