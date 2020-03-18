IREDELL MEMORIAL HOSPITAL
To Doug English and Chelsey Hott of Newton, a boy, Waylon Douglas English, on March 1.
To Matthew Miller and Courtney Joyner of Stony Point, a boy, Kingston-Alexander Roman Miller, on March 2.
To Todd Johnson and Carrie Dellinger of Elkin, a girl, Sage Marie Johnson, on March 4.
To Andrew and Ashley Moleta of Statesville, a girl, Olivia Rosalie Moleta, on March 4.
To Bobby and Hailey Stanley of Union Grove, a girl, Piper Lynn Stanley, on March 4.
To Brennan and Tia Rhyne of Statesville, a boy, Tucker Lane Rhyne, on March 5.
To Preston and Meghan Shelton of Mocksville, a boy, Oren Grey Shelton, on March 5.
To Jacob and Laura Rollings of Statesville, a girl, Emily Laine Rollings, on March 6.
To Erik and Kourtni McLain of Statesville, a boy, Zane Erik McLain, on March 9.
To Meleke Troutman and Cheyanne Bull of Mooresville, a boy, Kylinn James Illas Troutman, on March 10.
To Jackson Reid and Miranda Laws of Hays, a boy, Weston Davis Ray Reid, on March 11.
To Duane and Gina Ayres of Advance, a girl, Mallory Marie Ayres, on March 11.
To Yamira Woods of Statesville, a boy, Zhiare Kamar Tate, on March 11.
To Jonathan and Jamie Williams of Advance, a girl, Juliette Wren Williams, on March 12.
To Tanner and Frances Stroud of Statesville, a girl, Mary Louise Stroud, on March 15.
