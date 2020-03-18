The Iredell County Detention Center has altered its visitation policy, effect immediately.
In an effort to keep the Detention Center staff and inmates free from contact with coronavirus, or COVID-19, only noncontact attorney visits and jail ministers who have already been approved for participation in the facility’s ministry program will be allowed to visit.
The limitations will be reviewed on a week-to-week basis, according to a post from the Iredell County Sheriff’s Office, “as we receive additional information from the Centers for Disease Control and local health care experts.”
