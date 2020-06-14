This Nov. 19, 1995 photo shows Baltimore Stallions' Mike Pringle as he prepares to give the Grey Cup a kiss following the Stallions' victory over the Calgary Stampeders, in Regina, Saskatchewan, Canada. Twenty-five years ago, the Baltimore Stallions become the first and only U.S. team to win the Canadian Football League title. The Stallions won their final 13 games in 1995 in what turned out to be the CFL's final season of a three-year run in the U.S. (Tom Hanson/The Canadian Press via AP)