This 1979 file photo shows Edwin Moses, 400-meter gold Olympic medalist. Forty years ago this weekend, the U.S. Olympic Committee voted to boycott the 1980 Moscow Games. It was a decision triggered by then-President Jimmy Carter, who wanted to send a message to the Soviet Union for invading Afghanistan. The Soviet Union returned the favor by boycotting the Los Angeles Games in 1984. Moses called the whole ordeal horrible. More than 200 of the U.S. athletes never had another chance to compete at an Olympics. (AP Photo)