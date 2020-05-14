In this Friday, Aug. 7, 2015 filer, World Baseball Softball Confederation President Riccardo Fraccari, right, accompanied by Japanese baseball legend Sadaharu Oh, left, and Nippon Professional Baseball Commissioner Katsuhiko Kumazaki, speaks to the media at a press conference in Tokyo. For World Baseball Softball Confederation president Riccardo Fraccari, it seems like such a sure home run that he can’t even imagine why anyone wouldn’t want to be involved. No wonder the refusal of Major League Baseball and its players' association to send top stars to the Tokyo Games has frustrated Fraccari for years. Now, with the Olympics postponed for a full year due to the coronavirus pandemic, and the current MLB season on hold, Fraccari has the unexpected opportunity to make one final pitch to the sport’s biggest league.