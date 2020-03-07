What a way to relax.
On Saturday, the Cats and Mats event combined adoptable felines with relaxing exercises for an hourlong event at the Statesville Fitness and Recreation Center.
Instructor Jan Kay led the class — which cost only the donation of a pet item needed by the Iredell County Animal Services — through a series of moves. Breaks were taken by those who had kitty visitors to their mats. Toys beside the mats offered a break in the routine as both those participating in the yoga session and the adoptable cats traipsing through it enjoyed a unique and relaxing morning outing.
Kay instructs a Monday class at the fitness center. For more information on her non-feline classes, visit the Statesville Fitness and Recreation Center.
All the cats in attendance are available for adoption. For more information on them, visit Iredell County Animal Services at 430 Bristol Drive.
