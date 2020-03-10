Cornerstone Christian Academy’s archery team won second place in the state championship in Clyde in February.
Nine students competed, and five were awarded a combined $838,000 in scholarships. Principal Renee Griffith said the team has won more than $2 million in scholarships in the past three years.
CJ Griffith, a middle school shooter, has eight national titles and is the current state champion national shooter of the year in Olympic Recurve which is the type of bow Olympians shoot.
During an archery competition, students shoot independently, and their scores are combined for the team’s score which is compared to other schools.
A total of 30 students are on the archery team.
