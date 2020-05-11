FILE - In this Feb. 17, 2020, file photo, driver Denny Hamlin celebrates in Victory Lane after winning the NASCAR Daytona 500 auto race at Daytona International Speedway in Daytona Beach, Fla. Hamlin closed NASCAR's iRacing Series virtual auto race with a victory at a simulation of throwback North Wilkesboro Speedway on Saturday, May 9, 2020.