The Iredell County 4-H senior team placed first in the 2020 NC Dairy Judging Contest, held June 9 and 11. The team was composed of Laurel Gray, Hannah Loftin, Macy Chapman, and Alleigh Johnson. Laurel Gray placed 4th individually and Hannah Loftin, 6th. Iredell County was also represented by senior 4-H’ers Cheyenne Childers and Abby Mullins, competing as individuals.
In the junior 4-H division, Cooper Grebe brought home 3rd place individually and Blake Kincaid was 8th.
Youth competing in the dairy judging contest place classes of dairy cattle and defend their placings with oral reasons. For more information on dairy judging and other dairy youth events, contact Nancy Keith, Iredell County Cooperative Extension director, at 704-873-0507.
