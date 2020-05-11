The Iredell County Parks and Recreation Department is making changes following the Phase One implementation plan issued by the state.
These changes went into effect Monday.
Park restrooms and water fountains will reopen to the public and usage fees for Stumpy Creek Boat Landing will be reinstated.
The following will remain in place:
Physical distancing (six-foot minimum) should be observed in public.
Limit gatherings to less than 10 people.
Face masks are recommended as much as possible.
Do not engage in activities that require physical or shared contact, or use of shared surfaces, such as playgrounds, sports equipment, etc.)
Dispose of trash properly or take it with you when you leave.
Respect areas or amenities of the park that are not currently available for use (playgrounds, courts) and do not attempt to use these or remove signage/fencing.
Use of park properties or amenities is considered use at your own risk. While there is mitigation guidance, social recommendations and sanitizing procedures in place, transmission can still occur.
Interactions with public patrons and Iredell County staff will be by appointment only. The office is not able to accept walk-in visitors at offices or buildings. Contact the department or staff directly if assistance is needed.
What is open?
Park properties: Stumpy Creek Boating Landing (fees charged); Scotts Rosenwald Park, Jennings Park, Bigleaf Slopes Park and East Iredell Lions Club Community Park.
Park trails.
Park open spaces and fields (no organized groups/teams or groups larger than 10 people).
Temporarily closed
Facilities: Iredell County Recreation Center, Community Building at Scotts Rosenwald and East Iredell Lions Club.
Amenities: Playgrounds, courts
Programs, trips and classes.
ICRD will not be hosting in-person summer camps in June. Camps for July have not yet been determined. Take-home activity camp kits will be available for June.
Spring spots and athletic leagues have been canceled at this time.
Adult day trips are currently canceled.
Group reservations for shelters or other park amenities are not permitted through May.
For more information, contact the Iredell County Parks and Recreation Department at 704-878-3103.
