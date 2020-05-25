Ordinarily, the wins emerge at Mooresville’s recreational-level facilities this time of year.
These, though, are not ordinary times.
As a direct result, the losses keep piling up while the wins remain non-existent. By some estimates, in fact, the damages have reached the millions.
The Mooresville Recreation Department had only just begun preseason registration for its youth softball and baseball programs before being forced to draw the process to a close.
The coronavirus pandemic put all plans on hold beginning in early March. They have remained there ever since.
The MRD halted all sign-up sessions and has now been required to refund all the payments. There will be no youth activity this season, thus completely shuttering one of its most active season program schedules.
Historically, the recreational youth softball and baseball seasons, as well as all adult-related leagues, combined for one of the busiest of the MRD’s times of the year.
It remains unclear when or even if events can again take place.
In addition to the elimination of play, MRD complex sites consisting of multiple playing fields were also placed off limits to all outside organizations. As a result, additional anticipated rental income from those affairs has also been depleted.
Based on a report by the Visit Lake Norman tourism agency released earlier this month, estimated impacted loss on an economic front caused by the cancelling of 24 tournaments is in excess of $2 million.
In some cases, however, all is not lost.
Some of the events initially scratched on the part of the MRD have been tentatively rescheduled to take place later in the year.
Another positive was revealed when it was announced earlier this week that neighboring South Carolina, which was also hit hard by the COVID-19 presence, will allow youth-based sports to resume by the middle of next month.
With all health requirements and social distancing practices to remain in place, the possibility exists that the sports of youth baseball and softball as well as adult-level play in the latter could be played by late June. Of course, a number of additional guidelines will continue to remain in place.
The MRD has not yet scratched plans for potentially conducting some of its fall season programs.
The somewhat eased Phase 2 reopening of North Carolina will, among other things, allow the opening of swimming pools with 50 percent capacity as well as some sports-related summer camps. Mass gatherings will continue to be no more than 10 people indoor and no more than 25 outdoors. However, the MRD’s public buildings and all playgrounds will remain off limits.
Earlier this week, the MRD revealed that it will remain on its current schedule until the end of June.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.