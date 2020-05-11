In this July 4, 2019, file photo, Atlanta Braves' Ozzie Albies rounds first base after hitting a three-run home run during the third inning of the team's baseball game against the Philadelphia Phillies in Atlanta. Major League Baseball owners gave the go-ahead Monday, May 11, 2020, to making a proposal to the players’ union that could lead to the coronavirus-delayed season starting around the Fourth of July weekend in ballparks without fans, a plan that envisioned expanding the designated hitter to the National League for 2020. (AP Photo/John Bazemore, File)