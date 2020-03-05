Mount Mourne IB School will be hosting its Showcasing the Arts 2020 event tonight. The event includes student performances from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. as well as food trucks and prizes.
The basket raffles and silent auction will be in the media center from 3:30 to 7:45 p.m. and the food trucks will be available from 5 to 8 p.m.
The silent auction and raffle items include Disney tickets, Halsey and Maroon 5 concert tickets, professional and college sporting event tickets and restaurant deals.
Themed raffle baskets, each valued between $200-700, include a PS4 console, Apple watch and full-day boat rental.
All proceeds benefit Mount Mourne arts and education programming.
Admission is $5 per family and includes 5 $1 raffle tickets.
Parking for the event at the school, located at 1431 Mecklenburg Highway, Mooresville, is available next door at the Mount Mourne Church of God and across the street at Fairview Methodist Church.
For more information, visit the Mount Mourne IBO PTSO Facebook page.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.