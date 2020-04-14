In this Feb. 4, 2016, file photo, workers hang an NFL shield on the main stage before a news conference in San Francisco. The NFL and its players union have agreed to conduct “virtual” offseason workout programs until every team is permitted to open its facilities. Teams can hold classroom instruction, workouts and non-football educational programs using online platforms, according to a memo sent to the teams that was obtained by The Associated Press. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip, File)