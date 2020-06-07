Car race draws thousands after dubbing itself a ‘protest’
A North Carolina speedway drew a crowd of more than 2,000 spectators in defiance of the state’s coronavirus restrictions after declaring the race a “protest.”
The governor’s office had warned Ace Speedway in Elon earlier this week that a crowd of more than 25 would violate the state’s Phase 2 coronavirus restrictions.
But news outlets reported that more than 2,000 attended a race Saturday night. A sign from management outside the speedway said, “This Event is held in Peaceful Protest of Injustice and Inequality Everywhere.”
The Alamance County Sheriff’s Office said it is “evaluating the events.”
Undefeated Charlatan to miss Derby with minor ankle issue
ARCADIA, Calif. — Undefeated Charlatan will miss the rescheduled Kentucky Derby this fall after being sidelined by a minor ankle issue.
Trainer Bob Baffert said Saturday that the colt has a filling, or swelling, in a front ankle. As a result, Charlatan will not be ready to race in time for the Kentucky Derby on Sept. 5, but Baffert said the Preakness on Oct. 3 is a possibility.
The coronavirus pandemic has forced the rescheduling of the Triple Crown series. It begins with the Belmont on June 20.
Charlatan is 3-0 in his career. He won a division of the Arkansas Derby on May 2 and is currently the subject of a potential medication violation. Published reports say the colt tested positive for the Class 2 medication lidocaine after the race in Arkansas. Baffert is awaiting results of a split sample test. If Charlatan is disqualified from his victory, he would lose the 100 qualifying points for the Kentucky Derby that went to the winner.
Charlatan’s last workout was Monday at Santa Anita. Baffert had said the colt was being considered for the Woody Stephens on the Belmont Stakes undercard in New York.
It’s another in a line of recent blows for the two-time Triple Crown-winning trainer. Nadal, another of Baffert’s top 3-year-olds who won a second division of the Arkansas Derby, was retired last week after sustaining a leg fracture. Earlier this week, the Baffert-trained Arrogate died while at stud in Kentucky.
NBA offers clarity on tiebreakers with uneven sch
edule
MIAMI — The NBA has told teams that playoff seeding will be based on winning percentage, and that any tiebreakers necessary after that will follow the usual procedures.
It was an issue that needed clarity because the 22 teams that will be going to the Disney complex near Orlando, Florida, for the planned resumption of the season next month will not have played the same number of games.
The NBA told teams of the plan for utilizing tiebreakers in a memo late Friday.
Based on the league plan for the restart, with games starting again in late July, Dallas will end up playing an NBA-high 75 contests. Most others will play between 72 and 74; the low total will be 71, which San Antonio and the Los Angeles Lakers will finish at if the NBA’s plans for teams to play eight games at the Disney complex before the playoffs begin comes to fruition.
The NBA has not yet revealed how team schedules will be adjusted once play resumes without Atlanta, Charlotte, Chicago, Cleveland, Detroit, Golden State, Minnesota and New York taking part in the remainder of the 2019-20 season.
There are some playoff races that are particularly close and where the teams involved will end up playing a different number of games.
In the East, Brooklyn and Orlando are separated by a half-game and the Nets will end up with one less game than the Magic.
In the West, four teams — Portland, New Orleans, Sacramento and San Antonio — are all separated by a half-game in the race for ninth place and potentially a berth in a play-in series. The gap between those four teams is .010 percentage points, and the Trail Blazers will play 74 games, the Pelicans and Kings will both play 72 and the Spurs 71.
Typically, NBA teams play 82 games — which wasn’t possible this season because of the coronavirus pandemic and the suspension of the season on March 11.
This will be the first season in which NBA teams play an uneven number of games since 2012-13, when a game between the Boston Celtics and Indiana Pacers was canceled in response to the Boston Marathon bombing. The Celtics and Pacers finished at 81 games, though that did not have any impact on playoff seeding that season.
