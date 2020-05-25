The Philippe-Chatrier tennis court with its retractable roof is pictured from a top building in Paris, Sunday, May 24, 2020 as the Roland Garros tournament is posponed. It should have been the first day of the French Open tennis tournament, with thousands of fans flocking to Roland Garros in western Paris hoping to catch a glimpse of 12-time champion Rafael Nadal or No. 1 Novak Djokovic. Instead, the grounds are deserted amid the coronavirus pandemic, with the famed tennis tournament on hold until late September.