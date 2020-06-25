Iredell DSS to accept applications for Emergency Assistance Program

Iredell County Department of Social Services will begin accepting applications for the Emergency Assistance Program July 1.
Due to COVID-19 restrictions, DSS is offering alternatives to face-to-face interviews and office visits by providing services via telephone, mail and fax.
For the Emergency Assistance Program, call the office at 704-873-5631 to be interviewed by phone. There is a drop box located under the canopy at the front of the building at 549 Eastside Drive, Statesville where information can be left.
Make sure to include your name, working phone number and/or email address on the envelope should a contact be necessary.
The criteria for eligibility is based on income levels, resource levels and if the applicant is a caretaker of a child under the age of 18.
The household must have a utility cutoff notice, eviction notice or a letter of intent to foreclose or evict.
The household must have an emergency that created the situation.
Applications will be taken Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.