In this photo provided by Visit Faroe Islands and taken on April 3, 2020, Kristina Sandberg Joensen, a tour guide for Visit Faroe Islands, wears a helmet fitted with a live-streaming camera, part of the tourist board’s Remote Tourism online experience, in Fyri Vestan, Faroe Islands. Wish you could travel to a faraway island during the lockdown? The Faroe Islands are offering remote tourism, where web users can control a real life tour guide to trek around the remote archipelago's quaint towns and volcanic islands. (Kirstin Vang/Visit Faroe Islands via AP)