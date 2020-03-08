A Lincoln County man faces charges after an investigation into a shooting into an occupied dwelling in Lincolnton.
Erik Ivan Rodriguez, 21, of Lincolnton, has been charged with discharging a firearm into occupied property and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. He was placed in the Harven A. Crouse Detention Center under a $60,000 secured bond.
The shooting occurred Feb. 24, according to a news release from the Lincoln County Sheriff’s office. During the investigation, deputies discovered that a number of shots had been fired into the front of the residence while the home was occupied by two people, the release states. Investigators executed a search warrant at the home of Rodriguez and then charged him. He was arrested Saturday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.