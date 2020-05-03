On a fateful night last May, a Mooresville police officer was gunned down during a traffic stop.
The town lost a servant. Carson Ledford lost his brother.
The pain remains.
“He was integral to our lives,” Ledford said. “There’s something about him not being here. He should be going on family vacations, talking about his house, his dogs.”
Ledford’s brother, Mooresville Police Officer Jordan Harris Sheldon, was shot and killed on May 4, 2019 in a traffic stop. “There’s never a day that we don’t miss him,” Ledford said. “We know that we’ll see him again and this is not the end.”
Keeping his brother’s memory and legacy alive is a driving force in Ledford’s life, one that he said keeps some of the pain at bay. “There’s nothing I wouldn’t have done for him when he was alive, and now it’s time to make good on that commitment,” he said.
It was late on a Saturday night when Sheldon, a six-year veteran of the Mooresville department and a canine handler (a part of the job that was a natural fit) pulled over a car on Plaza Drive. After running the driver’s paperwork through his computer system and learning the man’s driver’s license was revoked, he returned to speak to the driver. Seconds later, he was shot. Sheldon died at Carolinas Medical Center.
The days that followed were painful for Ledford, his mother, Susan, and his sister, Lauren.
Ledford said his big brother was caring, compassionate and always wanted to help people.
After his death, Ledford said, his family heard many stories about Sheldon’s spirit. He said his brother didn’t share much about his job. “I think that’s one of Jordan’s worst qualities. He never told us about the good things he did at work,” he said. “We are grateful to hear that and it is really reassuring in some sense that who he was to us at home is who he was at work.”
Ledford said it’s no surprise Sheldon didn’t boast. “He was never self-promoting,” he said.
The brothers, while six years apart in age, were close, Ledford said. Their differences complimented each other, he said. “He had a lot of skills that I didn’t, and I have skills he didn’t,” Ledford said.
He said he wasn’t shocked that his brother became a police officer.
“One Halloween he dressed up as a firefighter. I can’t remember if he ever dressed up as a police officer,” he said. “But on the whole, it’s not surprising that he did become a police officer. He was always looking out for other people. He always had an objective lens on what was right and wrong. I’m not surprised he went into some sort of public service.”
Ledford said his brother genuinely cared about people. “He was kind, thoughtful, funny. He cared about making people laugh,” he said.
Sheldon embarked on a different path when he went to UNCC. He enrolled in the engineering program, Ledford said. “He was more than capable but he said, ‘This isn’t what I want to do,’” he said. Sheldon took a semester off to figure out what life was about, Ledford said. He went back and got a degree in criminal justice. Then he went to Central Piedmont Community College and obtained his Basic Law Enforcement certification.
Sheldon found what himself and what he wanted to do as a police officer. And when he became a canine officer in 2015, first partnered with Loki, and finally Ramon after Loki’s retirement, he found his calling and also discovered the role of a canine officer was a great conduit to establishing a bridge between police officers and the community.
“He always loved dogs,” Ledford said. “We grew up with dogs. He really did always love animals.”
Sheldon’s love of animals is one of the legacies that Ledford and others are working to preserve through Sheldon’s K9s. The organization was founded late last summer to improve the lives of law enforcement K-9s and their handlers.
The other is making sure others who want to follow in Sheldon’s footsteps as a law enforcement officer will have the financial resources to make that happen. The Jordan Harris Sheldon Memorial Scholarship was established through fundraisers and the hopes are to endow a scholarship.
An endowment, Ledford said, would continue the scholarship for years to come. “That means generations from now, Jordan will still be making an impact,” he said.
Ledford said lots of funds were raised in the aftermath of Sheldon’s death but these two are the ones sanctioned by the family. “We wanted to do the things he cared about and to be able to have a hand and be a part of what his legacy is doing for other people,” he said. “Sheldon’s K9s and the scholarship are having a real impact and it’s an honor he would have wanted. Keeping his legacy is incredibly important to us. Anything that bears his name, we feel a strong moral obligation to be a good steward of that.”
The kindness of the community has helped the family heal.
“We are extremely grateful for the community support. Not every community that loses an officer does that,” he said. “Obviously this is incredibly painful but to see people spend their own free time and sometimes their own money, it is incredibly generous and kind.”
The grief will never be a thing of the past, Ledford said.
“We are dealing with unimaginable pain but there is good to be done. We can still do things for him,” he said.
