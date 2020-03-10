Spring is almost here, and so are a number of job opportunities with more than a dozen area employers, all of whom will be conducting on-site interviews during Goodwill’s Springtime Job Fair on Thursday, March 19.
The event will take place from 11 a.m. until 4 p.m. at the Goodwill Workforce Development Center in Statesville.
“This is a golden opportunity for job seekers to spend a few minutes with prospective employers,” said Jaymie Eichorn, interim vice president or marketing and communications for Goodwill Industries of Northwest North Carolina. “We urge participants to come dressed in professional attire, and with resume in hand.”
For those who need assistance with writing or updating their resume, or wish to practice their job interviewing skills, Goodwill Career Connections can help. To schedule an appointment prior to the job fair, call 704-873-5005.
Employers scheduled to attend the event include: Accurate Staffing, Ashley Furniture, Energy United, Hiring Dynamics, Home Instead, Kewaunee, Labor Connections, NC Department of Public Safety, Pratt Industries, Randstad, Staffmark, The Resource, Western Carolina Safety, WestRock (11 a.m.-2:30 p.m. only) and Workforce Unlimited.
