Initial unemployment insurance claims remain on downward trend in N.C.

Initial unemployment-insurance benefit claims in North Carolina dropped last week for the eighth time in the past nine weeks, the U.S. Labor Department reported Thursday.
There was an 11.6% decrease, to 28,463, for the week that ended June 20, according to the report. For the week ending June 13, the revised claim total was 32,188.
Nationwide, there was a decrease in initial UI claims, with 1.48 million filed last week, compared with the revised figure of 1.54 million for the week that ended June 13.
The peak to date was the 6.87 million claims filed the week that ended March 28.
The nationwide total of UI claims filed since March 15 is 47.2 million, although that number could be affected by individuals filing multiple claims if they had multiple jobs.
North Carolina had the 15th highest UI claim filings in the nation last week. The state’s highest weekly total for UI claims related to the COVID-19 pandemic is 172,745 for the week that ended March 28.
By comparison, the number of UI claims nationwide was at 282,000 the week before governors and city and county governments began imposing stay-at-home restrictions to slow the pandemic’s spread.
“Initial and continuing claims point to gradual improvement in the labor market,” said Gus Faucher, senior economist with PNC Financial Services Group. “Falling initial claims signal that the pace of layoffs is slowing, but it is still extremely high.”
Faucher said that the gradual decline in continuing claims over the past month “points to net job growth as more people are apparently leaving unemployment than entering it as states gradually allow more economic activity.”
“But even with job gains of 2.5 million in May, given massive job losses of a combined 22 million in March and April, and an unemployment rate of 13.3% in May, it will take years for the job market to fully recover from the Viral Recession.”
The Labor Department’s Employment and Training Administration said the seasonally adjusted U.S. unemployment rate was 13.4% for the week ending June 13, down from a revised 13.9% for the previous week.
According to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, the U.S. jobless rates were 4.4% in March, 14.7% in April and 13.3% in May. The bureau acknowledged June 5 that the actual unemployment rate may be more than 16% because of an error in the way jobless data was collected.
North Carolina’s unemployment rate nearly tripled from 4.3% in March to 12.2% in April and 12.9% in May.
Individuals without jobs and not actively looking for work are not counted as part of the labor force.
The N.C. Division of Employment Security reported that as of Thursday morning, there have been 1.09 million individual claims and 1.65 million overall claims.
Some individuals have been required to file a second claim — after being determined to be ineligible for initial state benefits — in order to qualify for federal benefits that often include extended state benefits.
With the drop in the state’s labor force over the month, currently 26.8% of the 4.06 million North Carolinians considered in the state’s workforce as of mid-April have filed a state or federal unemployment claim.
There were 12,501 new claimants Wednesday. The daily filing peak was 34,706 on March 30.
Altogether, $4.54 billion had been paid in state and federal UI benefits between March 15 and 10:30 a.m. Thursday.
The state’s Unemployment Insurance Trust Fund was at close to $3.85 billion before the brunt of the COVID-19 pandemic began. Since then, $1.03 billion has been paid out, representing 26.9% of the fund total.
The remaining UI payment breakdown is: $2.45 billion from the federal pandemic unemployment-compensation package; $1.01 billion in the federal pandemic unemployment-assistance package; and $44 million in pandemic-emergency unemployment compensation.
That means that 73.3% of UI payments to North Carolinians have coming from federal sources, mostly the $600 weekly benefit.
DES said 742,803 claimants have received state and/or federal benefits, or about 68% of the state’s UI benefit claimants.
The division said it has determined eligibility status for 95% of claimants, while there are 52,321 state UI claims awaiting a decision.
Another 20%, or 222,289, have been determined to not be eligible, whether they lacked a sufficient wage history, have not filed a weekly certification or earned excessive wages in a benefit week. About 7%, or 72,136, were not approved for state benefits and are awaiting a determination on federal benefits.
Economists and workers’ advocates stress the importance of Congress passing an extended round of benefits before the current round expires in late July.