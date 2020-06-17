In recognition of the work and care provided to the residents at Heritage Memory Care during the COVID-19 pandemic, the Iredell County Amateur Radio Society (ICARS) recently honored the staff at the center with a gift of $250.
On Thursday, June 11, ICARS members and brothers Jimmy Levan, Extra Class licensee call sign N4SZF, and Johnny Levan, Extra Class licensee call sign KC4KQC, presented $250 to Tammy Fox in recognition of the outstanding work the staff at Heritage is doing under the difficult circumstances. Of that, $100 was provided from the society treasury and individual members contributed another $150.
ICARS members voted unanimously in favor of the contribution. Fox said she will make sure every staff employee on all three shifts gets to enjoy some special meals.
Working with and caring for individuals suffering from Alzheimer's Disease and dementia requires a special expertise. Heritage Memory Care facility provides familiar surroundings and a reassuring sense of safety for everyone entrusted to their care. The work is demanding.
"ICARS and the families of ICARS members appreciate the fine work Fox and her staff provide for our friends who reside at Heritage," ICARS stated in a news release.
Fox said the work-related stress in a facility such as theirs is not often apparent, according to the release.
"For anyone to express appreciation for their efforts is greatly treasured," the release stated.
The Federal Communications Commission states “The amateur (radio) services are for qualified persons of any age who are interested in radio technique solely with a personal aim and without pecuniary interest. These services present an opportunity for self-training, intercommunication, and technical investigations. Members of the Iredell County Amateur Radio Society work with the Amateur Radio Emergency Services (ARES) and North Carolina Auxcomm to provide supporting communications in time of emergency and work yearly with various activities such as the annual balloon rally and various parades," the release states.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.