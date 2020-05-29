On Friday, Iredell County Sheriff Darren Campbell swore in the five newest deputies at the Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.
The deputies are Chasey Caul, Kendall Duncan, Anthony Oxendine, Erin Settle and Garrett Deal. Duncan, Settle and Deal have been employed by the Iredell County Sheriff’s Office since 2018 as detention officers and were promoted to deputies upon completion of Basic Law Enforcement Training. These three deputies were the first at the Iredell County Sheriff’s Office to complete Basic Law Enforcement Training while still working as detention officers.
Chasey Caul graduated from Basic Law Enforcement Training at Wilkes Community College. The other deputies graduated from Basic Law Enforcement Training at Mitchell Community College.
