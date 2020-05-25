Deputy Travis Hanson spent three weeks coordinating the walk from Mooresville to Statesville. Wearing backpacks, and with some in military gear, the group of 13 left the Mooresville Courthouse at 5 a.m. Monday and ended their walk around noon at the Iredell County Sheriff’s Office. The group included deputies and other employees of the sheriff’s office and some others who chose to support them in this endeavor.
Hanson said the intent was simple – to walk and perhaps struggle to remind others of the men and women Memorial Day represents.
