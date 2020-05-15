One’s faith in religion lies in the heart, not a building
In these troubling times, we are all adjusting to the “newness” of our old habits. Most of us are adhering to the new rules in order to keep ourselves and our families safe from the widespread coronavirus. There are some who evidently think they are invincible and refuse to follow the directives of the higher ups. In my opinion, this is foolish but I can’t control what others do.
However, I find it difficult to agree with those who think it’s perfectly okay to go back to church enmasse and sit in a building with hundreds of other people, not knowing where they’ve been or whether or not they may be carrying the germ! One’s faith in religion lies in their heart; not in a BUILDING! We all miss the socialization with our friends, but is it worth risking your life to rush into returning to close contact with everyone? Think about it!
Marilyn Armlin
Satesville
