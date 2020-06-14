Monday afternoon, Sylvia and Doug Shaw noticed several cars moving slowly past their house and through their Conover neighborhood.
Curious, Doug Shaw asked one driver why. That’s when Doug found out there was a black bear roaming near their house.
After walking into their backyard, the Shaws found the 6-foot black bear had settled into a spot in their oak tree. “He must have gotten spooked or something and ran up the tree,” Sylvia Shaw said.
The bear didn’t have plans to move.
For hours, the Shaws sat on their back porch, keeping an eye on the bear. Neighbors heard about it and drove by to see it. People walked down the road from a nearby swimming pool in their bathing suits and towels to view the bear. The Conover Police Department arrived and assured the Shaws it would help if the animal turned violent.
But it didn’t move much at all, Sylvia Shaw said.
“He just sat up there just acting like he was taking a nap or chilling in the tree,” she said. “He didn’t make any attempt to come down.”
After about 100 people came to see the bear, the Shaws settled into their porch chairs, watching it with a flashlight. They wanted to make sure it didn’t get into their beehives — the reason they think the bear might have been attracted to their home in the first place.
After the sun went down, the bear ventured out of the tree.
“We heard this crashing noise, and the bear had come out the tree and knocked over one of the beehives,” Sylvia Shaw said.
Despite their best efforts — banging pots and pans, yelling at the bear to leave and aiming their truck lights directly at it — the bear stayed around for hours, circling the yard and climbing the tree, she said.
The couple stayed up all night, watching out for the bear and trying to protect their other hives. Only in the early-morning hours did they realize the animal had finally left.
Sylvia Shaw said she’s seen black bears before, but none that have stayed around so long. Others told her they’d never seen one in Conover city limits.
If the police hadn’t been nearby to protect them just in case, the Shaws would have felt unsafe, Sylvia Shaw said.
“We just want to thank the Conover police for their support,” she said.
