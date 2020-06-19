Melinda Myers has written more than 20 gardening books, including “Small Space Gardening.” She hosts The Great Courses “How to Grow Anything” DVD series and the “Melinda’s Garden Moment” TV and radio segments. Myers is a columnist and contributing editor for “Birds and Blooms” magazine and was commissioned by Tree World Plant Care Products for her expertise to write this article. Her website is www.MelindaMyers.com.