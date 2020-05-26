Threatened bird thrives in NC county’s refuge
CURRITUCK — In Currituck County marshes there lives the king rail, a secretive and declining marsh bird that is a prized sighting among birders.
Now — during mating season — is the best time to see and hear them.
Hundreds of the chicken-sized birds with long thin beaks flourish in Mackay Island National Wildlife Refuge south of Virginia Beach. It’s fresh water marshes along the Currituck Sound cover more than half of the refuge’s 8,219 acres and provide one of the best king rail habitats on the East Coast.
King rails are not endangered nationally but are rare in inland states where they once were numerous.
“That’s the best place around to see a king rail,” said Susan McRae, ornithologist and biology professor at East Carolina University. “We know the population there is very genetically diverse and very healthy.”
NC wild horse euthanized after snake bite
COROLLA — A wild horse belonging to a herd on North Carolina’s Outer Banks was euthanized over the weekend following complications from a venomous snake bite, according to a nonprofit that takes care of the horses.
The young horse, named Valor, was euthanized Saturday after veterinarians determined her wounds were too critical, The Corolla Wild Horse Fund announced in a statement Monday.
Valor, a filly, was born on Memorial Day in 2018 and was just two days away from her second birthday, according to the post. She was one of nearly 100 horses that roam the barrier islands off of North Carolina’s coast.
Officials said the bite was found on one of Valor’s front legs May 17 and had become infected. Caretakers discovered the wounded mare after a caller reported the horse had been standing in the same spot for a day.
Officials did not say what type of snake was thought to have bitten the animal, but copperheads and rattlesnakes have been found on the Outer Banks, The Charlotte Observer reported.
Town installs sanitizer stations on sidewalks
SOUTHPORT — A coastal town in North Carolina has installed hand sanitizer stations on sidewalks in its downtown.
The Charlotte Observer reports that the town of Southport announced the move on Saturday as crowds traveled to the North Carolina coast for Memorial Day weekend.
“One of the interventions we can do as a city is to supply masks and we’re also placing hand sanitizer stations around the city,” Southport Mayor Joseph Hatem said in a YouTube video.
Health experts have long recommended that people sanitize their hands to avoid contracting the coronavirus.
