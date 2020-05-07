Watch the daily briefing on coronavirus from state officials.
Breaking
WATCH NOW: State officials offer daily update on coronavirus outbreak
-
- Updated
- 0
Most Popular
-
Tyson worker at Wilkesboro processing plant: 'It’s infested now. … We’re between a rock and hard place.'
-
Two women killed in Catawba County crash
-
Body of man who died after falling off a tube on Lake Norman recovered
-
Q&A: Some things to know about the 'murder hornet,' now in the US
-
Iredell County COVID-19 cases increase by 4; North Carolina reports a 414 case increase and 399 deaths
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.