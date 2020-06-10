Watch the daily briefing on coronavirus from state officials.
Breaking
WATCH NOW: State officials offer daily update on coronavirus outbreak
-
- Updated
- 0
Most Popular
-
Iredell County IHOPs closed for foreseeable future
-
Mooresville teen killed in crash Saturday night
-
Off-duty narcotics investigator finds man passed out in vehicle, results in drug counts
-
Dental office, hotel and convenience store are under construction
-
More than 600 march for police reform, racial justice in downtown Mooresville
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.