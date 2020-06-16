Watch the daily briefing on coronavirus from state officials.
WATCH NOW: State officials offer daily update on coronavirus outbreak
Most Popular
-
Woman killed in head-on crash late Thursday in Statesvile
-
Man killed in Sunday morning crash; driver of hit-and-run vehicle being sought
-
Iredell-Statesville Schools names three new assistant principals
-
Off-duty narcotics investigator finds man passed out in vehicle, results in drug counts
-
More than a building: Pending sale of former Ebenezer School impacts lives of those who went there
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.