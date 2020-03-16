During a recent meeting of The Exchange Club of Mooresville/Lake Norman, donations were taken for the Watchmen of the Street ministry, a homeless outreach of Habitat Missions Ministry Inc.
Watchmen of the Streets, which was founded by Heath Burchett, began in 2013 in the Charlotte area, and according to the ministry brochure, “provides resources for housing, medical, addiction recovery, food, clothing and spiritual help.”
The ministry is now expanding into the Mooresville and Statesville areas, and the Community Service Project Committee of the local Exchange Club is joining forces with Watchmen of the Streets in this endeavor.
